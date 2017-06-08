'Armed police' at incident in Southsea

Police have shut off access to a street in Southsea.
Access to Edmund Road is cordoned off between Fawcett Road and Francis Avenue.
Uniformed officers and plainclothes police are in the area, along with a Boarhunt recovery vehicle.
It's not clear what the incident is but police are directing traffic from the area.
Police have seized a vehicle in Wheatstone Road.
The cordon remains in place as if 10pm.
Resident Gary Jones, 55, said he was told there had been a scuffle.
He said: 'There were all armed police up there.'
Liberal Democrat election agent Will Purvis was stuck outside the cordon with his car inside the cordon.
He said: 'All I was want was my car.'