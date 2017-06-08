'Armed police' at incident in Southsea

Police have shut off access to a street in Southsea.

Access to Edmund Road is cordoned off between Fawcett Road and Francis Avenue.

Police at the cordon

Uniformed officers and plainclothes police are in the area, along with a Boarhunt recovery vehicle.

It's not clear what the incident is but police are directing traffic from the area.

Police have seized a vehicle in Wheatstone Road.

The cordon remains in place as if 10pm.

The car in Wheatstone Road

Resident Gary Jones, 55, said he was told there had been a scuffle.

He said: 'There were all armed police up there.'

Liberal Democrat election agent Will Purvis was stuck outside the cordon with his car inside the cordon.

He said: 'All I was want was my car.'