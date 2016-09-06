Armed police carry out operation in Portsmouth

A LARGE police presence caused concern when it was seen gathering in an industrial estate before rushing to an incident.

Armed police were spotted gathering outside builders’ merchant Gibbs & Dandy in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, by staff and customers at the Hyundai car showroom opposite just after 6pm yesterday. The units then headed towards Eastern Road.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said there was no need for residents to be alarmed.

‘The units were called in response to a phone call,’ he said. ‘No-one was arrested and we are not looking for anybody.’