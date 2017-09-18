Armed police spotted

Have your say

ARMED police officers were spotted in the city over the weekend.

Additional patrols from Hampshire Police officers came as the UK terror threat level was raised to critical for Saturday.

The threat level was raised in light of the Parsons Green attack on Friday morning in which dozens of commuters were injured by an improvised explosive device on a tube train.

It led to a manhunt with two men arrested in Dover and Hounslow respectively.

Also, HMS Temeraire was placed into lockdown over the weekend leading to sporting events planned for the facility in Burnaby Road being moved or postponed.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence told The News: ‘At a time when the country’s threat level reaches critical, it is standard routine procedure across defence to close non-essential areas.’