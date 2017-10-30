Arrest as police name 15 streets targeted in linked burglaries

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after 25 burglaries at blocks of flats.

Police said apartment blocks and flats with communal entrances have been targeted in the linked burglaries.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Once entry has been gained to the communal entrances, force has been used to enter the victims’ homes and various property has been stolen, including cash, bank cards and small electrical items.

‘We’d like to advise people living in apartment blocks or flats to ensure the communal entrances are securely locked; you should contact the building’s management company if there is any issue preventing the doors from being locked secured.’

A 38-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage and released under investigation.

The addresses targeted were in Portsmouth and Southsea and were:

• Western Parade

• Clarence Parade

• Baileys Road

• Kent Road

• Beach Road

• Somers Road

• Laburnum Grove

• Elphinstone Road

• Grosvenor Street

• Green Road

• Shaftesbury Road

• Bath Road

• Victoria Road North

• Campbell Road

• North End Avenue

Police have advised people to keep doors locked and take precautions.