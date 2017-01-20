Arrest made after public order incident in Paulsgrove

A MAN was arrested on suspicion of assault following a public order incident in Paulsgrove.

Police were called to the scene in Allaway Avenue on Thursday at 3.30pm.

The 42-year-old was arrested and was in police custody today.

A 15-year-old boy was also charged with criminal damage and is due to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on Monday, February 6.

One resident, who did not wish to be named and who lives opposite where the incident took place, said: ‘There were lots of police cars. It was shocking to see.’