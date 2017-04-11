Arrests after armed police swarm outside Southsea pub

TWO people have been arrested after armed police swarmed outside a pub.

Officers were spotted outside The Jolly Sailor pub in Clarence Parade, Southsea at about 7.30pm this evening.

The entrance on to Clarence Parade from Lennox Road South was cordoned off.

A spokesman from Hampshire Police confirmed two people are in custody.

He said that at one stage there had been a threat but that nobody had been harmed.

The incident has now been resolved.

An employee from the Jolly Sailor pub said the establishment was co-operating with police in regards to the investigation.

She did not provide any further details to the incident.