Arrests made in Portsmouth drugs raid

THREE people have been arrested in a drugs raid in Portsmouth.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug at Seymour Close in Buckland.

A 19-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Officers worked with children’s social services who helped a child and a vulnerable adult at the address.

Hampshire Constabulary said that it wants to hear from anyone who is concerned about illegal drugs or drug-related crime in their neighbourhood.

People are asked to look out for an increase in visitors to a house or flat, short exchanges between groups or people loitering in an area frequently checking their phones.

If you have any concerns about drug-related activity, call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.