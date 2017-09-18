Arsonists wreck moped

A MOPED was destroyed in a blaze lit by arsonists, police said.
The bike was found dumped at Jubilee Park in Milton Road, Waterlooville.
Police said the moped had been set on fire and left under a tree in the park.
It was completely destroyed.
