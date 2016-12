A MAN who ‘lost control’ has avoided prison for an assault.

Michael Clark, 50, admitted assaulting by beating a man in Havant on May 16.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-week jail sentence suspended for a year. They said Clark ‘entirely lost control’ in the assault on a young man.

Clark, of East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham, must pay £339 compensation, a £115 charge and £620 costs.