A BAG with a purse and cash was stolen from a house in the early hours of the morning.

Someone got into a home in Oaklands Avenue, Rowlands Castle, through an unlocked patio door.

A bottle of perfume was also in the bag taken on September 4 between 1.30am and 2.30am.

Anyone who might have seen or heard anything is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 44160336093.

Officers are reminding people to be vigilant at all times and call police to report any suspicious activity.