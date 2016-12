MAGISTRATES have banned a drink-driver from the roads for more than a year.

Bryn Barnard, 21, of Burridge Road, Southampton, was caught in Titchfield Road, Stubbington, on November 19.

He was driving a Renault Clio and had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the legal limit.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £375 with an 18-month driving ban.

He must pay a £37 victim charge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.