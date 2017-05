AN INVESTIGATION launched after a Pompey fan was hit over the head with a police baton is due to finish.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission investigated as Arron Warren, 30, was struck by a Devon and Cornwall officer. It happened after the home Plymouth Argyle game on May 12, 2016.

An IPCC spokeswoman said ‘final decisions’ on if there is a case to answer and if any disciplinary proceedings should be brought are being considered by Devon and Cornwall police.