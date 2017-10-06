Search

Bike warning for cyclists

CYCLISTS have been warned to use solid secure D-locks after a number of bikes  were stolen near  university buildings in Portsmouth.

PCSO Wendy Clark said in a Hampshire Alert post that the thefts had taken place during the past week.