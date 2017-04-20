Body found in search for missing woman

POLICE searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks have found a body.

Victoria Evans, 41, of Earlsdon Street, Southsea, had last been seen on April 7 by her sister, police said.

Officers appealed for information to find her twice.

Detective Inspector Linda Howard previously said: ‘Victoria hasn’t been in contact with any of her family or friends since she disappeared and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’

Yesterday police said they had found a body in the city.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Police searching for missing Victoria Evans have found a body in Portsmouth.

‘The family of the 41-year-old from Southsea have been informed.’