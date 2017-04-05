Body found on West Sussex beach

The body of a man has been found on Middleton beach near Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police have confirmed they were called at 8.30am yesterday. Officers say the man was in his 30s.

Kate Stewart she was walking her dog at about 11.30am when she came across police at the scene.

She said: ‘I came towards a ring of security men on the beach, a group of police officers and what looked like forensic officers, dressed in white suits, surrounding a large mound under a black tarpaulin.

‘I said to someone else, what’s going on, have they found something, and he said they’ve found a body.

‘It was a bit of a shock. There were police cars and it looked very serious.’

Police said the man was declared dead at the scene and his death not being treated as suspicious.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were also called to the scene, but were unable to help.

The coroner has been informed.