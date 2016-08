A body has washed up on a Sussex beach, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said they were contacted yesterday afternoon with reports that a body had been discovered on the shore at Littlehampton.

A spokesman added that the coastguard were involved, and that the coroner’s office has been informed.

It is thought to be the body of the diver that went missing on Saturday off the coast of Bognor Regis – but police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the body.