Border Force seize 78kg of cannabis worth £624,000 at Portsmouth port

Cannabis worth £624,000 hidden in a false bulkhead in a van has been seized at Portsmouth port.

Border Force made the discovery on Monday when a van was stopped carrying vegetables at border controls in Portsmouth.

When it was searched, officers found a false bulkhead, inside which was hidden 78kg of skunk cannabis.

This is is estimated to have an approximate street value of £624,000.

Andy Lumb, acting deputy director of Border Force South, said: 'By stopping this attempt, Border Force has prevented a large amount of illegal drugs from reaching the UK’s streets, where it could have caused a huge amount of harm to individuals and our communities.

'We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure those engaged in drug smuggling are brought to justice.'

:: Inocencio Menendez Camara, 54, from Spain, has been charged in relation to the importation of the drugs. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on August 11.