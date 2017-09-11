Boy, 12, targeted by robbers

Have your say

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was robbed in Swanmore.

The incident occurred between 5.30pm and 5.45pm in New Road as the boy approached the junction with Coronation Road on foot.

Police say he was grabbed from behind and had his bag snatched.

The victim then saw about five people run off with his bag, which contained his mobile phone and some cash.

He did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The victim’s bag was located the following day in the car park of Swanmore College.

The mobile phone was still inside, but money was missing.

The group were all being boys, aged around 15 or 16, wearing dark-coloured hoodies.

Detective Constable Clare Hughes said: ‘Please call us if you think you can help.’

Anyone with information is advised to contact DC Hughes on 101, quoting 44170350165, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555.