Boy charged after taxi driver stabbed in Southsea

A TEENAGER is due to appear in court after a taxi driver was stabbed,

The boy, 16, from Southsea, was charged with affray, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, wounding with intent and possessing cannabis, a class B drug.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

It comes after a 42-year-old taxi driver sustained a stab wound in Albert Road, Southsea, at around 3.15am on September 2.

Hampshire police said a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 20-year-old man from Southsea, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, remain under investigation.