Boy grabbed by man while playing in Fareham park

Have your say

A MAN grabbed a boy by his arms in a recreation ground in Fareham.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following the incident at Cams Alders Recreation Ground.

Two boys, aged 10 and 11, were building a den in the park when they were followed by a man they did not know.

They both ran off but, a short time later, one of the boys returned and told police he was approached by the same man who grabbed him by the top of his arms.

The boy was not hurt and ran home.

Police are just releasing details of the incident that happened around 7pm on August 7.

Officers want to trace the man to find out what happened.

He is white, in his late 40s, about 5ft 11in, of an average build with blue eyes.

He had short black hair which was balding in the middle and wearing a Manchester United football shirt, blue denim jeans and black boots.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been regularly patrolling the area and carrying out enquiries to establish the identity of this man.

No other similar reports have been received in the area.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Barry Martin at Fratton Police Station by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 44170304677111.

In an emergency always dial 999.