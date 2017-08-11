BREAKING: Arrest made as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fareham

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested following the death of a pedestrian in Fareham who was hit by a car just after midnight this morning.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20's, was pronounced dead at the scene between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath lane.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire police.

A man in his 20's has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

As a result of the investigation, police have closed this section of the road until approximately 8am this morning.

The force have apologised for any inconvenience this will cause to any drivers on their morning commute.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible while the closure is in place.