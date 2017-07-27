BREAKING: Man stabbed in Southsea

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed in Southsea last night.

Police say they were called to an altercation between two men in the car park of KFC at the Pompey Centre at around 9pm.

Officers believe the stabbing took place in the area around Frensham Road, Southsea.

The victim fled the scene but was later found by police.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hooded jacket.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Pompey Centre, Goldsmith Avenue and Frensham Road last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170288120.