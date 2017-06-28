‘Brilliant teacher’ who made a mistake

PARENTS picking up their children from school were divided in their views after hearing of Roxanne Vines’s drink-driving conviction.

None had been told of the headteacher’s conviction.

A mother, 43, who asked not to be named, was picking up her children.

She said: ‘It’s just irresponsible – it doesn’t set an example. They had police in the other day about speeding along the road and then the teacher does that, it’s really bad.

‘It makes a mockery of what they’re teaching.’

Another mum, 29, added: ‘It’s terrible. The headteacher should be the one setting an example and she knows you shouldn’t drink-drive.’

One 28-year-old dad, who was picking up his son and also asked not to be named, said: ‘I’m shocked. That’s a bad mistake. But she’s a brilliant headteacher, she’s doing a brilliant job.’

Parent Donna Lane, 35, was picking up her seven-year-old daughter. Ms Lane said: ‘She’s human at the end of the day.

‘She comes across as a good headteacher. I’ve never had a problem with her and everyone makes mistakes in their lives.

‘I’ve had kids going to the school for 12 years.’

Connor Boxall, 24, was picking up his son. He said: ‘Everyone makes mistakes, it’s not really affecting the school.’