Builder disqualified after being caught 40 times over drug-drive limit

Have your say

A BUILDER who was more than 40 times the drug-drive limit has been banned from driving for four years.

Christopher Laver, of Dellfield Close in Portsmouth, was pulled over by officers in Lancing at about 2am on June 17 because of his erratic driving.

After a roadside drug test he was arrested and charged with driving with 40mcg of cocaine, 800mcg of benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - and 417mcg of ecstasy per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court in October 3, the 29-year-old was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

A total of 150 motorists were arrested during Sussex Police’s month-long driving campaign in June.