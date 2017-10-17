Burglar steals tablet given to boy as reward for helping mum through cancer treatment

Have your say

A BURGLAR stole an electronic tablet given to a six-year-old boy by his mum as a reward for helping her during her cancer treatment.

Sonia Goldring-Banachowicz woke up on Sunday morning to find a criminal had climbed through a downstairs window during the night before stealing the tablet and her handbag.

It comes two years after Sonia was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent radiotherapy.

The 42-year-old gave her son Olly – who she previously called her ‘little star’ – the Samsung Galaxy tablet for being her rock during treatment.

Inside the handbag was about 20 keyrings Olly bought for his mum from Legoland, which he visited several times with his dad Dylan during Sonia’s treatment.

Sonia, of Magpie Road near Rowlands Castle, said: ‘The tablet was good to keep his mind occupied. He could play games on it and he wouldn’t be thinking too much about what was going on.

‘It’s about two-and-a-half years old though. It’s not of any value to anyone.

‘The keyrings are more of sentimental value.

‘My partner got up for work and when I woke up I realised the tablet wasn’t where we had left it.

‘Then I realised my handbag was missing and there was mud up on the window sill.’

The family reported the burglary to police, and Sonia posted on Facebook asking anyone who saw the items being sold online to get in touch.

Sonia said: ‘Olly has quite an inquisitive thought process.

‘He thinks about everything and he keeps talking about the burglar.

‘He is avid about Star Wars and Stormtroopers and he thinks they will help catch the burglar.’

With Sonia still continuing hospital appointments, the burglary has topped off a difficult couple of years for the family. She said: ‘It’s just frustrating.

‘Unfortunately I also had to have my horse put down in the summer.

‘Having this now happen as well has put the icing on the top.’

Sonia said the tablet had a turquoise cover with a white outline.

If you have any information call police on 101.