Burglar who showed ‘utter disregard’ for Fareham victims jailed

A BURGLAR who showed ‘utter disregard’ for his victims has been jailed.

Lee Palmer, 40, of Gosport Road, Fareham, was sentenced last Friday after admitting theft of a BMW, theft from a vehicle, theft of number plates, and burglary.

Palmer, who was jailed for 38 months, had taken keys from a woman at Avalon Health Centre, in Civic Way, Fareham on March 22, before taking her silver BMW from the car park.

It was later seen outside an address he burgled. Dashcan footage captured the incident as Palmer got into the car with a blue holdall and drove off.

Later on the same day Palmer took plates from a similar BMW and put them on the car.

A PCSO spotted the plates and Palmer was arrested. DNA and footprints putting him at the scene of the burglary.

PC Matthew Gorman said: ‘He showed utter disregard for each of (the victims).