Burglars break into Portsmouth church and snatch Poppy Appeal cash

Burglars broke into a church in Portsmouth and stole donations from a Poppy Appeal collection tin.

Christ Church, in London Road in Cosham, was targeted between 4pm on Friday and 8.55am the following day.

Christ Church, London Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police said the front doors of the church had been forced open and damaged.

Once inside the burglars opened a Royal British Legion collection tin for The Poppy Appeal and stole cash.

They also damaged and stole money from a collection box on the wall of the church.

It is thought about £50 in total was stolen.

PC David Ronchetti said: ‘This is a particularly disgraceful crime in which money, donated by the public and destined for good causes, has been stolen.

‘I would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in this area at the time of the break-in.’

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 44170429534.