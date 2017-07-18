Burglars smash door down at Southsea cafe

Thieves smashed the door of a cafe causing £1,000 of damage, the owner has said.

Burglars broke into Cinnamon Cafe, in Winter Road, Southsea, at around 1.30am this morning.

Cinnamon Cafe in Winter Road, Southsea, was broken into at 1.30am on July 18.

Ben Brades, co-owner, said he understood next door Curry Leaf had been targeted, with thieves taking £25 from the till and charity boxes from the takeaway.

The charity boxes were for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust and for the Madani Academy.

Mr Brades said the culprits then smashed the cafe door down, spotted CCTV and fled.

He said: ‘We’ve been here just over a year.

‘It’s not great, it was going alright but then we’ve got to find a grand.

‘We’re going to have to choose for a day or two.’

Scenes of crimes officers are set to examine the property.

It comes after 91 burglaries at businesses in Southsea.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘They’re being linked.

‘It’s being considered if whether they form part of the series we’ve had in Southsea.’