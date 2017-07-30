Burglars smash window and steal cash from Southsea restaurant

Have your say

BURGLARS smashed a front door window and stole cash from a Chinese restaurant in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating after Spicy House in Grove Road South, Southsea was targeted between 2am and 8.30am.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: 'Entry was gained, the front door was damaged and cash was stolen.

'Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170292698.'