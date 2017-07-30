Search

Burglars smash window and steal cash from Southsea restaurant

Police are investigating after burglars targeted a Southsea restaurant.
Police are investigating after burglars targeted a Southsea restaurant.
Emily Johnson, now Patel, suffered a broken leg three weeks before her wedding when Ricky Fitzgerald drove a petrol-powered remote controlled car at her as she exercised in a field.

PICTURES: Remote control car used as ‘weapon’ and breaks leg of bride-to-be

0
Have your say

BURGLARS smashed a front door window and stole cash from a Chinese restaurant in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating after Spicy House in Grove Road South, Southsea was targeted between 2am and 8.30am.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: 'Entry was gained, the front door was damaged and cash was stolen.

'Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170292698.'