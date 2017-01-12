Burglars steal £50,000 of jewellery in house raid

THIEVES have stolen more than £50,000 worth of jewellery in a burglary.

Officers are trying to work out if the Clanfield raid is linked to one on the same day in Horndean.

Jewellery stolen from Merritt Place, Clanfield. Picture Hampshire Constabulary.

Between 6.30am and 7.40pm on Monday a thief broke into a house at Merritt Place in Clanfield, police said.

A safe with more than £50,000 of jewellery was stolen. Nothing else was taken.

The safe along with some property has since been found dumped in One Hundred Acre wood.

Police believe the burglary may be linked to a raid in Keydell Avenue in Horndean between 7.10am and 3.20pm.

A grey freestanding safe containing gold and diamond jewellery, a distinctive elephant hair bracelet, and matching earrings, was taken.

Hampshire Constabulary released images of the jewellery taken in the Merritt Place burglary.

Call Police Staff Investigator Hannah Hamper at Fratton Police Station on 101, quoting 44170010565.