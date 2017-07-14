Burglars steal jewellery from Emsworth house

THREE men have been arrested after a burglary.

Jewellery was taken from a home in New Brighton Road, Emsworth, on Tuesday between 6.15pm and 6.40pm.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation.

‘Three men have been arrested in connection with this report, they have all been released from custody, but remain under investigation.’

The force is warning people to shut windows and leave a light on if you are going out at night.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 44170266417. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.