Burglary spate prompts police warning

POLICE are warning residents to lock up their homes following a spate of burglaries.

Thieves have been targeting properties on Hayling Island in recent weeks, with a number of homes being broken into.

Now officers from Hampshire police are urging people to make sure their homes are secured when they go out.

Advice includes keeping windows and doors locked – even if going out for a few minutes or spending time in the back garden.

Police are also urging people to invest in CCTV cameras or security lighting and a good alarm system.