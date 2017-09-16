Calls to council over child safety concerns on the up

CALLS to county children’s services this year from people reporting concerns about children rose 12 per cent.

Hampshire County Council confirmed yesterday that it received an influx of 87,235 calls for the year up to March.

The statistics came from the annual safeguarding report – which was presented to the authority’s cabinet.

It acknowledged the ongoing pressures regarding children’s services that the council was dealing with and the authority was proposing to shave £30.1m from the service budget for 2019.

Despite the upsurge in calls, the council says it was able to ensure more than 10,000 children across the county received care, support and intervention to safeguard them from harm.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive member for Children’s Services said: ‘It is incredibly reassuring to know that the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable children and young people is in good hands. Our children’s services department is among the top three per cent of highest performing authorities in the country.’