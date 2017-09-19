Campaigners hoping to raise road safety awareness

Have your say

DRIVERS are being urged to reconsider their approach to road safety as police launch a new campaign.

European Day Without A Road Death (Project Edward) is an awareness campaign that aims to bring casualty reduction and road safety to the forefront of people’s minds.

TISPOL, the European traffic police network, initiated this day after figures for fatalities on the continent’s roads reached over 25,000 last year.

On Thursday road safety officers from Sussex police will be sharing tips on social media, in schools and universities.

For more information and to pledge your support, go to projectedward.eu