Can you help police find missing man last spotted in Portsmouth?

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen in Portsmouth.

Benjamin Gardner, 28 from Gloucestershire, has not been seen since Wednesday August 16 at Lloyds Bank, Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

He is described as white, slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with brown cropped hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing an orange/red jumper, blue trousers, a straw hat, a black bag/rucksack and brown open walking sandals.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging the public to call police on 101 and ask for Gloucestershire Constabulary quoting incident 148 of 4 August or email 101@gloucestershire.police.uk and quote the same number.