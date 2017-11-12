Car is stolen in city street

A HUNT has been launched to find a thief who snatched a car in Portsmouth.

A white BMW was stolen after it was left parked in Worthing Road, Southsea.

The crime is believed to have happened between 7pm and 10.30pm on Friday evening.

Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with any information about the incident or who may have seen it should call 101 quoting the reference number 44170438889.