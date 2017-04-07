Carer cheated ‘vulnerable’ man with learning difficulties out of £24,000

A SUPPORT worker who cheated a man with learning difficulties out of £24,000 has been told he faces jail.

Fungai Matimba was a carer for Peter Kidby for three years but was secretly siphoning cash into his own coffers.

Now after admitting two counts of fraud the 42-year-old has been told he is facing up to five years in prison.

Prosecutor Andrew Newman said: ‘Mr Matimba was a carer for Paul Kidby.

‘Mr Kidby has learning difficulties.

‘He needs care, he asked people to come visit him.

‘As part of those duties they make cash withdrawals on his behalf.

‘Mr Matimba withdrew some of that money and kept it for himself.

‘It transpired it was over a long period of time.’

Portsmouth magistrates heard the cash was taken out while Matimba, of Rosemary Lane, Waterlooville, was on duty.

An investigation uncovered somewhere in the region of £24,000 had been taken from Mr Kidby’s account.

Mr Newman said Matimba was in a position of trust or responsibility.

He added there was ‘deliberate targeting’ of a vulnerable victim.

Matimba has no previous convictions, the court heard.

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 28.

Matimba pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by false representation between November 1, 2013, and November 30, 2016.