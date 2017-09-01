Search

Carpenter bumped into kerbs while drink-driving

Xander Caine

A CARPENTER was caught drink-driving after bumping into kerbs on the way to his girlfriend’s house.

Louis Crosbie, 26, of Ilex Walk, Hayling Island, had been out with colleagues on August 15.

He was stopped by police at 11.25pm in North Street, Emsworth.

City magistrates imposed a 12-month ban, fined him £140 with £70 costs.

A test showed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.