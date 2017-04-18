Cars targeted by thieves

THIEVES have stolen items from two cars.

Both incidents happened in Crisspyn Close, Horndean.

The first saw someone break into a car between 10.30pm on April 12 and 7am on April 13. Nothing was taken.

In the second incident police said items were taken from a car between 12.10am on April 13 and 7am the same day.

PCSO Rob Earl said: ‘Should you have information in relation to these incidents please ring 101 and quote either of the above crime numbers.

‘May I take this time to ask that you keep an eye on your local area, report anything that you feel is suspicious to police on 101 for non-emergencies or 999 for an emergency.’

He added: ‘Also please take care to ensure your vehicle is locked and secure when unattended.’