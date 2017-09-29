Cashier threatened with knife in Southsea robbery

A CASHIER was threatened with a knife in a late-night robbery in Southsea.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident at the Kwikimart store on Albert Road.

At around 11pm on Wednesday a man entered the shop from the direction of Victoria Road South. Once inside, he threatened the cashier with a knife. The employee handed over around £600.

The man left the store in the direction of the Kings Theatre, running towards Exmouth Road.

He is white, aged 19 to 20, skinny and with blond hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and had his hood up. The man was also wearing gloves.

Detective Constable Emily Dummer, said: ‘Did you see anyone matching the description in the area at the time of the incident? Do you know anyone who has just unexpectedly come in to a large amount of cash?’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170375595.