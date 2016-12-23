Catching Valerie Graves’ killer still a priority, police insist

POLICE insist catching Valerie Graves’ killer remains a priority as the third anniversary of her shocking death approaches.

The 55-year-old grandmother was found brutally murdered in the bedroom of a property she was house-sitting in Smugglers Lane, Bosham on December 30, 2013.

An exhaustive forensic search of the crime scene allowed experts to obtain a limited DNA profile. Though it was not enough to search the National DNA Database it indicated the suspect is male.

Sussex Police launched the biggest voluntary mass DNA screening in its history, and to date 2,737 samples have been taken from men who live, work or visit Bosham.

Detective superintendent Jason Taylor said: ‘This investigation remains a priority for Sussex Police and we will do everything reasonably possible to find Valerie’s killer and get justice for her and her family.

‘This time of year is particularly difficult for her family and friends.’

Police are offering a £10,000 reward for details leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer. Anyone with information about the murder can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 and quote Operation Ensign, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.