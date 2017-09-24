CAUGHT ON CCTV: Vandals break into Southsea Model Village and damage castle

TEENAGE intruders broke into a much-loved tourist attraction and damaged one its buildings.

The vandals were caught on CCTV at Southsea Model Village at about 2.15am on Saturday.

They got in at the front, picked up the flags and then made their way to the miniature castle, where the battlements were damaged.

Joint owner Mark Wilson said the break-in was discovered on Saturday morning when the village was being opened up, and after checking CCTV he found what had happened.

He has urged anyone who knows who the youngsters are to contact the police, who have had the crime reported to them,

Mr Wilson said: ‘They came in over the front where the entrance is and got over the barbed wire somehow, and then they grabbed the flags.

‘We found the flags up at the castle, and the damage.

‘It’s not the financial cost of it, but it’s the pain of having to repair it. We could be doing other things with the time.’

Mr Wilson added that the model village is held dear by many people in Portsmouth. ‘We have people coming with their children who tell us that their grandparents brought them here when they were younger,’ he said.

‘The village has been here for 60 years - everyone who has heard about the damage has been furious.’

Anyone who knows about the break-in can call police on 101.