CAUGHT: Sweet-toothed suspected shoplifter is pinned to the ground after raiding Portsmouth pound shop

THIS was the moment a alleged shoplifter was tackled to the ground after he snatched 50 bags of sweets from a pound store.

The sweet-toothed suspect had filled a shopping basket full of treats while in North End’s Poundland, in London Road today.

A man was pinned to the ground outside Poundland in North End after allegedly trying to steal chocolate

Then, without paying for them, he sprinted out of the store, heading north Stubbington Avenue.

But Poundland’s eagle-eyed assistant manager Greg Suszczewski immediately gave chase and managed to catch the alleged thief a few metres from the store, opposite the North End Café.

The shopworker was soon aided by passers-by in pinning the man against the pavement.

Mr Suszczewski said: ‘A man had been going down aisles and was just picking up some sweets.

‘He then just ran away from the store. I ran after him.

‘He had taken about 50 bags of sweets. I couldn’t believe it. I took them back and we called the police.’

Mr Suszczewski added more needed to be done to tackle shoplifters and said he often felt ‘helpless’ against them.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said the force was called at 12.19pm today.

He added: ‘Staff at the shop took the details of the offender, and officers are working with the store to resolve the issue.’