THESE images have been released of two men police want to speak to after a shop worker suffered a cracked rib in a raid.

Police said two men entered Maplin Electronics, in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, and reportedly took three graphics card worth £350.

One of the men ran out towards Clifton Street and two staff tried to stop the other.

But he attacked them and then ran off. One worker was taken to hospital with a cracked rib. It happened at 3pm on January 21.

Call 101 quoting 44170025818.