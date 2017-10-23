CCTV image released after burglar targets Fareham home

THIS image has been released by people hit by a burglar who smashed into a home to steal cash and jewellery.

Fraser Reading, 29, said his mother and step-dad had been out from their home in Bridgefoot Drive, Fareham on Sunday at around 4.30pm to 5pm when the thief struck.

Cash, jewellery and bank cards were taken. Police said the cards may have been used in the Paulsgrove area. The burglary broke the front door.

Fraser said: ‘It’s hard to forgive such a premeditated act that takes advantage of hard working members of the community.

‘This will undoubtedly leave a great sense of anxiety, which nobody should feel in their own home. Total disregard has been given throughout from the taking of possessions to leaving the property in a terrible state.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44170411082 with information.