CCTV released after man allegedly assaults woman at a campsite

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault on Hayling Island.

At about 1pm on August 11 it is alleged that a man attended The Oven Campsite in Manor Road and smashed the windows of a caravan with a hammer, when the owners were not present.

A woman approached the man and warned him that she would call police. The man pushed the woman into a fence.

He was described as:

White

Late 20s – early 30s

About 6’ tall

Slender build

Dark hair and dark sideburns

He was wearing a royal blue hoody with writing on the front, shorts, a straw hat and ‘Ray Ban’ style sunglasses.

Police have asked for anyone with any information relating to this case, to please call 101 quoting reference ‘44170310013’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.