CCTV released after man allegedly assaults woman at a campsite

POLICE have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault on Hayling Island.
At about 1pm on August 11 it is alleged that a man attended The Oven Campsite in Manor Road and smashed the windows of a caravan with a hammer, when the owners were not present.
A woman approached the man and warned him that she would call police. The man pushed the woman into a fence.
He was described as:
White
Late 20s – early 30s
About 6’ tall
Slender build
Dark hair and dark sideburns
He was wearing a royal blue hoody with writing on the front, shorts, a straw hat and ‘Ray Ban’ style sunglasses.
Police have asked for anyone with any information relating to this case, to please call 101 quoting reference ‘44170310013’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.