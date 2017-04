THIS image has been released of a man police want to speak to after another man was attacked in a pub.

The victim, a 24-year-old, suffered face injuries in the assault in the toilets at the Slug and Lettuce, in West Street, Fareham.

It happened on Sunday, March 26.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV images or has any information about the incident, they should call 101 quoting 44170112571 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’