CCTV released after man racially abused and spat at taxi driver

HAMPSHIRE Police today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a racially aggravated assault in Port Solent around 12.30am on September 30.

Police received a report that a man racially abused and spat in a taxi driver’s face about five times – while he was sat in his taxi.

The man involved was described as a white 20-25 year old about 1.6m tall, with a slim build.

He was wearing black skinny jeans, a black leather jacket and black shoes – and was accompanied by a taller man and a woman.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44170378709