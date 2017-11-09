CCTV released after man suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Havant attack

THESE images have been released after a man was punched in Havant.

As reported, the 23-year-old man was walking away from the Parchment Makers pub near to the Chilli and Lime restaurant when he was assaulted.

Police said the suspect left with another man and woman.

The victim is still in Southampton General Hospital with life-changing injuries after the attack in West Street at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

The suspect was a white man, about 6ft 2ins tall, and is slim to medium build and dark hair with a receding hairline.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'If this is you in the CCTV, or if you know who it is, we'd like to hear from you.

'Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about the crime is asked to call the Eastern Investigation Team on 101 quoting 44170430550 or Operation Dial, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.'