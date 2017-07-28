CCTV released after ‘Portsmouth men’ attack kebab shop doorman

Have your say

TWO men suspected to be from the city are wanted by police after an attack on a doorman at a kebab shop.

Police said the doorman asked two customers to leave due to their ‘demeanour’ but they assaulted him.

CCTV released after an assault on a kebab shop doorman

CCTV has been released of two men police want to speak to after the 39-year-old victim sustained facial injuries.

A Sussex police spokesman said: ‘The glass work counter smashed during the incident, making the displayed food unusable.

‘The suspects are believed to be from Portsmouth in Hampshire.

‘Anyone who recognises them or who saw what happened is asked to report it online quoting serial 120 of 02/07.’

The victim, from Hove, was injured in the attack at Istanbul Kebab, in Pool Valley, Brighton, at about 1.18am on Sunday 2 July.

CCTV images have been released as police want to trace the two man.

A spokesman added: ‘The doorman had asked two customers to leave the premises due to their demeanour, at which point they assaulted him.